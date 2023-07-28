CNN Morning Anchor Leaves Network After 24 Years for ‘New Chapter’
‘I’VE CLIMBED THE MOUNTAIN’
CNN anchor Christine Romans, who has helped lead the network’s business coverage for the past two decades, announced on Friday morning that she was leaving the cable news channel after 24 years. Signing off from Friday’s broadcast of Early Start, the weekday morning program she’d helmed for the past decade, Romans told viewers she’d “decided it’s time for a new chapter” and would be “moving on from CNN.” Later in the day, CNN This Morning said goodbye to the veteran journalist with a montage of her most memorable moments and interviews. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Romans had only recently made the decision to leave and is not expected to join another TV news competitor. “I’ve climbed the mountain and it’s time for me to climb a new one, but I’m forever grateful to have worked alongside some of the most talented journalists in the business,” she told THR.