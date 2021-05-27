Senate Confirms First Ever Woman Army Secretary—Then Immediately Takes It Back
MARCHING ORDERS
Christine Wormuth made a bit of history Wednesday night when the Senate installed her as the first ever woman to take up the U.S. Army’s top civilian post—but it only lasted for a couple of hours. In a very unusual set of announcements in the Senate, it was first confirmed that Wormuth would take up the role of Army secretary, then Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said that the historic confirmation had been reversed. Schumer hasn’t explained the u-turn and, according to the Army Times, he deleted a tweet that congratulated Wormuth on her new job. Roll Call reporter Andrew Clavenger wrote on Twitter that it appeared the confusion was down to a “procedural hiccup” that should soon be rectified. Wormuth had already acknowledged her confirmation before it was snatched away, writing: “I am so honored to be confirmed as Secretary of the Army! Serving in this role is a tremendous privilege and responsibility!”