Christopher Cantwell, the ‘Crying Nazi,’ Convicted of Threats, Extortion
BYE BYE
White-supremacist podcaster Christopher Cantwell was found guilty of extortion and threats Monday, over an incident in which he threatened to rape a rival white-supremacist’s wife. He was found not guilty of cyberstalking. Cantwell, who became well-known as the “Crying Nazi” for his role in 2017’s deadly white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was an active character on the white-supremacist web. There, he feuded with the “Bowl Patrol,” another white-supremacist crew that valorizes mass-shooters. In messages on the chat app Telegram, Cantwell threatened to rape a Bowl Patrol member’s wife if the man did not reveal the identity of a fellow Bowl Patrol member (whose identity has since been revealed, anyway). Cantwell’s victim, the man he threatened, had gone by an online pseudonym before the trial, but testified under his own name as a government witness in the case.