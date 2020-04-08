CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Texas Man Charged for Perpetrating COVID-19 Hoax: Feds
FAKE THREAT
Read it at Justice Department
A 39-year-old Texas man has been charged with allegedly posting a fake threat on Facebook in which he claimed to have paid someone to spread coronavirus at San Antonio grocery stores, U.S. Attorney John Bash and FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent Christopher Combs announced on Wednesday. Christopher Charles Perez was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday and charged with committing a COVID-19 hoax, which allegedly sought to hamper health-care efforts by falsely leading people to believe that they would be exposed to the virus if they visited the stores, according to the federal criminal complaint. Perez could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.