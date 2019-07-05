CHEAT SHEET
WHAT HAPPENED?
Billionaire Christopher Cline Killed in Bahamas Helicopter Crash, Says Report
The coal tycoon and billionaire Christopher Cline was killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas on Thursday, according to reports. The helicopter reportedly went down shortly after takeoff in the Atlantic Ocean near Walker’s Cay, the northernmost island in the Bahamas, killing Cline, 61, as well as his daughter. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confirmed Cline’s death on Twitter, writing: “Today we lost a WV superstar and I lost a very close friend. Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire—Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving, and giving man ... Cathy and I are praying for his family and all those involved in this tragedy.” Cline died the day before his 62nd birthday.