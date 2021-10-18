Arkansas Man Beats Teen Son to Death With Rock, Slashes Cop, Then Gets Shot
‘UNIMAGINABLE TRAGEDY’
An Arkansas man has been shot dead by police after officials said he beat his teenage son with a rock and stabbed a woman in two brutal and fatal attacks. Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker detailed the horrific attacks Sunday, explaining that officers responded to a report of screaming and yelling in a residential area early in the morning and found 40-year-old Christopher Conner bludgeoning his 15-year-old son in the head with a rock. According to Baker, Conner initially complied with an officer’s demands for him to stop his attack, but then used an “edged weapon” to slash the officer in the throat and the neck. The injured officer then shot Conner twice, killing him. Other officers at the scene then went inside a home and discovered the body of 42-year-old Julia Marie Moore, who had been fatally stabbed, but it’s not known what relationship she had with her attacker. The injured cop is recovering in hospital after surgery, Baker said. The police chief described Sunday’s incident an “unimaginable tragedy.”