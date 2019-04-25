Coast Guard Officer Released After Allegedly Plotting Terror Attack

A federal judge on Thursday released Christopher Hasson, the Coast Guard officer who prosecutors say was planning to murder innocent people “on a scale rarely seen in this country.” The judge in Hasson’s case reportedly said that since Hasson hadn’t been charged with terrorism or murder, and since the government didn’t plan to file those charges, there was no justification to keep him locked up until his trial. The decision comes two months after law enforcement officials accused Hasson of stockpiling weapons, preparing a hit list of Democratic politicians and journalists, and preparing for a massacre. Prosecutors asked that he be detained ahead of his trial for firearms and controlled substances charges, arguing that he was a “domestic terrorist” who posed a great risk to society.