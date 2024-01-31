Anti-DEI Crusader Pushes Newsletter Accused of ‘Scientific Racism’
Christopher Rufo, the far-right advocate who championed the ousting of former Harvard University president Claudine Gay, has been promoting a newsletter that has been accused of advocating for “scientific racism,” according to The Guardian. The publication, Aporia, is a Substack newsletter, for which executive editor Bo Winegard penned an article last year about supposed “evidence that human populations vary in intelligence, as measured by IQ tests, partially because of genes.” As recently as Jan. 3, Winegard published an article claiming that “different races have different average levels of intelligence.” In response to The Guardian’s request for comment, Winegard said: “Is Charles Darwin’s ‘The Descent of Man’ scientific racism?” In addition to including Aporia in the recommended section of his own newsletter, Rufo appeared on the publication’s podcast in August to promote his book. While Rufo says he advocates for “colorblind equality,” his link to what experts deem “scientific racism” casts a harsh light on his quest to oust Gay, especially considering he cited a eugenicist’s paper in his own post calling for her removal.