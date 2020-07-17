‘I’m Going to Fucking Choke You Out, Bro’: Fired New Mexico Cop Charged With Murder for Chokehold

Read it at CBS News
A fired police officer in New Mexico has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities accused him of killing a Latino man he placed in a chokehold. In police video of the February incident, former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser can be seen chasing Antonio Valenzuela on foot after he fled during a traffic stop. When the chase ends, Smelser can be heard telling him: “I’m going to fucking choke you out, bro.” Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene and a coroner determined he died from asphyxial injuries. Smelser was fired and initially charged with manslaughter. According to CBS News, Smelser’s attorney, Amy Orlando, indicated that she’ll challenge the new charge. “Officer Smelser used a technique that was sanctioned by the department. He was trained in the technique. And of a sudden it’s banned after and he’s a criminal,” she said.