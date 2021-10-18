Christopher Steele: Yes, Trump’s Pee Tape ‘Probably’ Exists
PLEASE DON’T LEAK
Last week, former President Donald Trump blurted out to elite GOP donors that he definitely is “not into golden showers.” However, the former British spy whose report first sparked rumors of an infamous pee tape sounds pretty confident that it does actually exist. Ever since Christopher Steele’s dossier was made public for the first time in early 2017, the unverified claim that Trump ordered prostitutes to pee on a Moscow hotel bed once slept in by the Obamas has been seared into the public consciousness. In Steele’s first major interview with ABC News, the inevitable question came up—is the pee tape real? Steele told George Stephanopoulos that the alleged tape “probably does” exist, but added that he “wouldn’t put 100 percent certainty on it.” Asked why the supposed tape has never been released by the Russians, the ex-spy put forward the theory: “It hasn’t needed to be released... I think the Russians felt they’d got pretty good value out of Donald Trump when he was president of the U.S.”