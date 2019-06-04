Christopher Steele, the Trump Dossier Author, to Be Questioned by U.S. Officials

Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled a dossier on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, is set to meet American officials in the coming weeks, according to The Times of London. An insider at Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence company said the former MI6 officer told the Department of Justice that he would only discuss his dealings with the FBI and wanted assurances that U.S. officials would secure the agreement of the British government, which has reportedly not yet been approached about the meeting. The Steele dossier, which was published by BuzzFeed News after being passed around Washington, D.C., has been frequently attacked by Trump, who says he was the victim of a complex hoax that linked him to oligarchs and claimed he was vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts.