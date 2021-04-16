Proud Boy Who Allegedly Pepper-Sprayed Capitol Cops Catches COVID in Prison
LET ME GO
A member of the Proud Boys who was accused of blasting a line of police officers with pepper-spray during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is begging to be released from prison after supposedly coming down with the coronavirus. According to Politico, Christopher Worrell’s attorneys claim he contracted the virus while awaiting his trial in a Washington, D.C., jail, and they say their client is particularly vulnerable because of his ongoing blood cancer treatment. The lawyers revealed Worrell’s COVID-19 diagnosis as part of an appeal after a federal judge rejected his bid for release last month. At the time, Judge Beryl Howell noted that Worrell took part in the Capitol riot without wearing a mask, so didn’t appear to be overly concerned about his health at that point in time. Howell also said Worrell’s alleged attack on police with a chemical spray justified his continued detention.