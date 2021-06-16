FBI Still Hunting Down ‘Hundreds’ of Capitol Riot Suspects, Says Wray
‘BLINKING RED’
The FBI is still investigating hundreds of suspects for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, FBI Director Christopher Wray has told Congress. In testimony reported by The New York Times, Wray defended the agency over its intelligence failures before the riot—and made clear it was making up for lost time. “We’ve already arrested close to 500, and we have hundreds of investigations that are still ongoing beyond those 500,” he told the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. Pressed by the committee's chair, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the FBI chief denied knowledge of an email from the right-wing social network Parler to an FBI liaison explicitly warning that protesters were planning to invade Congress to help Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. “The threats, I would say, were everywhere,” Maloney said. “The system was blinking red.”