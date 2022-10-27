‘Narnia’ Star Georgie Henley Says Flesh-Eating Infection Nearly Cost Her an Arm
‘FINALLY FREE’
Georgie Henley, who was cast as Lucy Pevensie in the first Chronicles of Narnia film at just 10 years old, opened up on social media about battling a “rare and punishing” bacterial infection nearly a decade ago—a fight that nearly resulted in her arm being amputated, she shared. Now 27, Henley said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she had been 18 years old when she contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a brutally swift, flesh-eating disease “that nearly claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body.” In order not to lose her left arm, she “received grueling invasive surgery,” Henley said, “and later extensive reconstruction surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars.” The actor revealed her fear over much of the next nine years that her scars would prevent her from working, and often covered them with long sleeves or makeup while on set or at press appearances. “But my scars are not something to be ashamed of,” she continued. “They are a map of the pain my body has endured, and most importantly a reminder of my survival. They do not affect my capacity as an actor, and I’m proud to be a person who has visible scars in this industry.”