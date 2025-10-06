Chrysler Building Billionaire Ordered to Sell His $48M Mansion in Divorce Battle

A judge has ordered billionaire Michael Fuchs to sell his $48 million London mansion and hand the money to his ex-wife.

Fuchs, 65, the American real state mogul who once co-owned the Chrysler Building, split from French ex-journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, 50, in March 2020 after eight years of marriage.

In 2022, after at least $10.8 million in legal fees, a London judge said she was due more than $37.7 million in cash and assets, according to the Evening Standard.

Michael Fuchs and Alvina Collardeau, at the 2011 New Yorkers for Children Fall Gala, in happier times. Jason Binn/WireImage/Getty Images

The High Court later heard Fuchs failed to pay and tried to “frustrate or impede enforcement” using a “sham” tenancy, a finding set out in a February 2025 judgment by Justice Nigel Poole that voided the lease so assets could be sold.

Fuchs’ six-story west London townhouse—touted in court as an “exceptional amenity”—features five bedrooms, an indoor heated pool, and a full household staff of chefs, two live-in nannies, and gardeners. The marital split has also triggered a bruising fight over a $32.3 million art trove that includes three Picassos.

Ordering the sale of the former family home—where Collardeau-Fuchs lives with their two children—Poole said: “There is an opportunity to secure some funds to [Collardeau-Fuchs] now, and that opportunity should not be missed.”

Billionaire Michael Fuchs once co-owned New York City’s famed Chrysler Building. Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

Poole added that he was “not prepared to suspend the enforcement orders” because Fuchs had provided “no grounds” to trust assurances he would pay “unless forced to do so.”

Earlier rulings set hefty interim payments—about $4.6 million a year—including maintenance and staff costs while the fight played out, the Telegraph reported at the time.

Alvina Collardeau and Michael Fuchs, seen with Jason Binn in the Hamptons in 2010. Eugene Gologursky/WireImage for Niche Media/Getty Images

Back then, the court heard the pair enjoyed residences worldwide, including Antibes, Miami, and the London townhouse Fuchs has now been ordered to sell.

Citing his “extraordinarily successful” career and substantial Midtown real estate assets, the court told Fuchs to keep paying until the case was fully resolved.