Chrystul Kizer Gets 11 Years in Prison for Killing Her Alleged Sex Trafficker
‘INSTRUMENT OF HIS RECKONING’
A Wisconsin woman charged with killing the man she alleges sexually abused and trafficked her as a teenager was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison with five years of extended supervision. Chrystul Kizer, now 24, initially faced a criminal trial and possible life behind bars for fatally shooting Randall Volar in 2018. Volar, 34, had been filming Kizer’s abuse for about a year when she killed him, burned his Kenosha house down, and stole his car, according to the Associated Press. In May, Kizer pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in a deal with prosecutors, a reduced charge that mandates a maximum of 30 years in prison. In a sentencing hearing on Monday, Judge David Wilk gave Kizer a year and a half of time served credited to her sentence. Wilk said the court was aware of the nature of her relationship with her abuser, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. But, he continued, “You are not permitted to be the instrument of his reckoning. To hold otherwise is to endorse a descent into lawlessness and chaos.”