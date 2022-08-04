Chubbies Just Dropped Its First Ever Pair of Pants After Years of Dominating the Shorts Space

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Chubbies have made a name for themselves for putting shorter and shorter inseams on the map in the men’s apparel space. With everything from swim trunks and training shorts to jorts and khakis, Chubbies has become a go-to brand for shorts. Finally, after years of sticking to shorts, Chubbies has created the Everywear Pants. Designed in a similar vein to the Everywear Shorts, the pants are designed to be worn, well, everywhere. What makes the Everywear Pants so unique is that they are designed to be as comfortable as a pair of joggers, but look like nice trousers that could be worn to an office or even a nice event. Made of the same material blend as the shorts, the Everywear Pants have a wrinkle-resistant exterior that doesn’t require ironing or steam. Additionally, the pants are water-resistant, can stretch in every direction and have an adjustable drawstring waist to fit you perfectly. The pants also have five different pockets so you’ll be able to stash your wallet, keys and phone with complete ease. The Everywear Pants come in six different colors so you could wear a new pair nearly every day of the week.

The Travertines Everywear Pant Buy at Chubbies $ 95

The Midnight Adventures 6" Everywear Stretch Buy at Chubbies $ 65

