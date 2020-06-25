Chuck E. Cheese’s Parent Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Chuck E. Cheese, we hardly knew ye. The future of the nation’s favorite mouse-themed pizza restaurant was thrown into uncertainty Thursday morning when the chain’s parent company was forced to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Reuters reported that the company, CEC Entertainment, is the latest to suffer from cratering profits due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures. In a statement, CEC said it was currently suffering the “most challenging” circumstances in its history and said it would use the bankruptcy proceedings to talk to stakeholders and restructure its balance sheet. The company listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Chuck E. Cheese restaurants, as well as Peter Piper Pizza locations which CEC also operates, will reportedly continue to re-open in line with government guidelines.