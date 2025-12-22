Cheat Sheet
Chuck Norris’ First Wife Dies at 84 After Long Health Battle

‘NO LONGER SUFFERING’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 12.21.25 8:52PM EST 
Actor Chuck Norris and wife Dianne Holechek attends the 16th Annual American Music Awards on January 30, 1989 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
Actor Chuck Norris and wife Dianne Holechek attends the 16th Annual American Music Awards on January 30, 1989 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Dianne Holechek, first wife of action movie star Chuck Norris, has passed away aged 84. Holechek and Norris married in 1958 when she was 17 and he was 18. They had met at high school in Torrance, California. The couple had two children together, Mike (born 1962) and former NASCAR driver Eric (born 1965) before finalizing their divorce in 1989 after 30 years of marriage. TMZ reported on Sunday that Holechek passed away peacefully at her home in Texas after a long battle with dementia, according to son Mike Norris. “We are thankful she is no longer suffering,” Mike said. “She was the best, the greatest mom. We were so lucky to have her.” When Holecheck married Norris he was still known by his birth name, Carlos. Holechek was photographed with Norris on red carpets, but led a private life and avoided the spotlight after their divorce. He went on to marry model Gena O’Kelley in 1998, and the pair are still together and had twins in 2001. Norris, 85, revealed in his 2004 memoir that he had an affair in 1962 during his marriage to Holechek, which led to him fathering a daughter, Dina.

Chuck Norris and Dianne Holechek in 1985.
Chuck Norris and Dianne Holechek in 1985. Jean-Jacques BERNIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2
Son of Trump-Pardoned Couple Arrested for Domestic Assault
CRIME FAMILY
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.21.25 4:40PM EST 
MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout photo provided by the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, Kyle Chrisley is seen in a police booking photo at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after his arrest by the Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department on charges for aggravated assault on March 14, 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Kyle Chrisley was released on a $3,000 bond.
Handout/Rutherford County Adult Detention Center via Getty Images)

Kyle Chrisley, 34, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley, was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Saturday, TMZ reports. Some of Chrisley’s charges include domestic assault, public intoxication, and assaulting a first responder. The Daily Beast has contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Chrisley’s father, Todd, was known as the patriarch on the show Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the everyday lives of the Chrisley family. In 2019, he and his wife, Julie, were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. After serving more than two years of their sentence, they were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025. “Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told their daughter and Kyle’s sister, Savannah Chrisley. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck,” the president added. In August, Kyle sued Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies over a 2024 arrest for aggravated assault, alleging it was unfair.

3
‘The Wire’ Star Dead at 46
R.I.P
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.21.25 4:36PM EST 
Published 12.21.25 3:46PM EST 
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "It Chapter Two" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California.
Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

James Ransone, known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of the hit series The Wire, has died at 46, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Ransone’s death was reported as a suicide, and records show he died on Friday. The Daily Beast has reached out to the LA Medical Examiner for comment. The Baltimore-born actor also starred in the miniseries Generation Kill and the horror film It Chapter Two. In 2021, Ransone decided to speak publicly about sexual abuse he experienced from his math tutor when he was a teenager. “This isn’t really about me as a victim anymore,” he said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun, stating that he came forward to ensure other children would not be around the alleged abuser. Ransone also opened up about his five-year addiction to heroin, from which he became sober at the age of 27. “It was like I sobered up and I realized, ‘My job is being an actor. This is crazy!’” the actor told Interview Magazine in 2016. According to the New York Post, he is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

4
Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Breaks a Box Office Record
CHAMPION CHALAMET
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.21.25 2:53PM EST 
Published 12.21.25 2:52PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Timothée Chalamet attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere on December 16, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

A movie about a table tennis champion starring Timothée Chalamet is breaking box office records while playing on just six screens. Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, broke into the top 10 at the domestic box office, earning $145,933 per theater in ticket sales—marking the best per-screen average of all time for an A24 production. Altogether, prior to its Christmas Day release, the film has earned $875,000 at the box office while playing only in select theaters. “As history has shown, a massive limited release success doesn’t always lead to big box office when such films expand wide,” said Comscore’s head of marketplace trends, Paul Dergarabedian. “But the star power of Timothée Chalamet and interest in ‘Marty Supreme’ among Gen Z moviegoers should play well in its favor,” he added. The film has so far received a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has beaten Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme for the top per-screen average this year.

5
Beckhams’ Son Cruz Sets Record Straight on Family Feud
BLOCKED
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.21.25 9:52AM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: (L to R) Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the World Premiere of "Victoria Beckham" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 8, 2025 in London, England.
Dave Benett/ave Benett/WireImage

Cruz Beckham spoke out about the meaning behind his brother and parents unfollowing one another on Instagram. “NOT TRUE,” the 20-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories in response to a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, had unfollowed their eldest son, Brooklyn, 26. “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I,” Cruz wrote. The Daily Beast has contacted Brooklyn’s representatives for comment. The alleged feud between Brooklyn and his parents has been the subject of speculation since rumors circulated that Brooklyn’s wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 30, clashed with his mother, Victoria, during the couple’s 2022 wedding. The couple has since missed significant events, including Victoria and David’s birthday parties and the legendary footballer’s knighthood ceremony. Brooklyn’s parents still follow his younger brothers, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, 23. His sister Harper, 14, has a private Instagram account, according to People.

6
‘SNL’ Pays Tribute to Rob Reiner in Final Moments of Show
COMEDY LEGEND
Jennifer M. Wood
Updated 12.21.25 3:04AM EST 
Published 12.21.25 2:18AM EST 
Michele Singer Reiner, Rob Reiner at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)
Michele Singer Reiner, Rob Reiner at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images) John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live said goodbye to 2025 on Saturday with its last show of the year—and paid loving tribute to a comedy giant and one of its earliest hosts. In the episode’s final moments, just before host Ariana Grande led the evening’s good nights, the show shared a quiet photo tribute to Rob Reiner, who hosted the show’s third episode on Oct. 25, 1975. At the time, Reiner was best known as the son of comedian and writer Carl Reiner, and for his Emmy-winning role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on Norman Lear’s All in the Family. Reiner’s SNL hosting gig marked a first for the brand-new show: he was the first host to appear in the episode’s sketches. In one memorable bit, he was joined by his then-wife, Penny Marshall, for a “dramatic” sketch with the Killer Bees, one of SNL’s first recurring characters. Reiner broke character to complain about the working conditions in a mock protest that some viewers at the time believed was genuine. Reiner left All in the Family in 1978 and re-emerged as a writer-director with 1984’s classic “mockumentary” This Is Spinal Tap. Though he was known for his comedic sensibility, Reiner did not limit himself to one genre. He went on to direct Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, A Few Good Men, and The American President. His final film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, premiered in September. The bodies of Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, his wife of nearly 40 years, were found in the couple’s Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025. The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with their murders.

Saturday Night Live pays tribute to Rob Reiner.
Saturday Night Live pays tribute to Rob Reiner. NBC/NBC

7
George Clooney’s Sister Dies at 65
‘MY HERO’
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 12.20.25 8:52PM EST 
Published 12.20.25 8:51PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: George Clooney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Jay Kelly" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: George Clooney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Jay Kelly" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adelia “Ada” Zeidler, the older sister of George Clooney, has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. “My sister, Ada, was my hero,” the actor told People magazine, confirming she passed away on Friday. “She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly,” the 64-year-old Jay Kelly star continued. Her obituary, written by the funeral home in the family’s native Kentucky, describes Zeidler as having “died peacefully surrounded by the people she loved.” Ada’s husband, Norman Zeidler, died of a heart attack in October. “A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years,” the obituary reads, although she later worked as a bookkeeper. Zeidler, who kept herself out of the spotlight, made few public appearances. However, she did attend Clooney’s lavish 2014 wedding to his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, in Venice, Italy. Zeidler’s obituary adds: “In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her beloved children, Nick Zeidler and Allison Zeidler Herolaga and her husband, Kenny; her brother, George Clooney and his wife, Amal; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.”

8
Rare Cube-Shaped Skull Found in Mexico Reveals New History
ANCIENT DISCOVERY
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.20.25 6:40PM EST 
Cube-shaped skull
INAH

A cube-shaped human skull discovered by researchers in Mexico could yield new insights into an ancient cultural practice known as “intentional cranial deformation.” The skull belonged to a 40-year-old man who lived in the Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range more than 1,000 years ago, according to a translated press release from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). The institute said the practice was carried out during a child’s early years, using boards and bandages wrapped around the skull to sculpt it as the child developed. “Not only was intentional cranial deformation identified for the first time for this type of site, but also a variant [was found] with respect to the models recognized in Mesoamerica not reported until now in the area,” anthropologist Jesús Ernesto Velasco González said, according to the release. He explained that the square shape of the skull was different than the typical “conical” shape seen elsewhere in the region.

9
Trump’s Favored Boxer Goes to Hospital After Losing Fight
JAWBREAKER
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.20.25 2:33PM EST 
Published 12.20.25 2:19PM EST 
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix) Ed Mulholland/Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul went to the hospital after getting his clock cleaned on live television Friday night. Paul, 28, was knocked out in Friday night’s six-round bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This was Paul’s second loss in his 12-2 career and the first by KO. The former Disney Channel star shared on Instagram that he was in the hospital after the powerful right jab from Joshua that ended the fight, also broke his jaw in two places. “broken jaw guys thanks for all the support I’m ok 👍🏽” he wrote in a separate post. President Donald Trump commented on the fight following his poorly attended rally in North Carolina. “On the plane I just got to watch the Jake Paul Fight, and he did really well, especially as a display of GREAT Courage against a very talented and large Anthony Joshua,“ Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Fantastic Entertainment, but Kudos to Jake for his Stamina, and frankly, Ability, against a much bigger man!”

10
Amazon TV Show Trolls Trump Over Epstein Files
'HOMELANDER WAS NEVER THERE'
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.20.25 10:45AM EST 
Homelander (played by Antony Starr)
Vought International via X

Amazon’s satirical superhero series The Boys mocked how the Trump administration decided to handle releasing the Epstein files. The series, no stranger to poking fun at today’s political climate, shared a post Friday evening from their “Vought International” account on X—an account meant to represent the fictional superhero corporation from the show. “It’s a shame we need to post this, but the “Herogasm Files” leaked today are doctored and illegitimate,“ the post read. Homelander, the show’s antagonist, has served as a vehicle to lampoon President Donald Trump throughout the series’ four seasons—as showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed to Rolling Stone in 2022. “He’s always been a Trump analogue for me,” Kripke said. Trump and his administration have vehemently denied that the president was involved in any wrongdoing connected to the convicted sex trafficking kingpin Jeffrey Epstein. Friday’s release included significant redactions and did not include all the files as specified by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

