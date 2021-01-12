Chuck Norris’ Manager Insists Actor Wasn’t at the Capitol Insurrection
MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Was Chuck Norris one of the insurgents who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday? A photo that’s made the rounds on social media claimed that the actor had joined the fray—but the erstwhile Walker, Texas Ranger actor’s manager insists otherwise, instead blaming an uncanny doppelgänger. As the purported photo of Norris began to make the rounds on social media, some users pointed to the actor’s vocal pro-gun stance; his past opposition to welcoming gay Boy Scouts and Boy Scout leaders; his claim that Barack Obama’s presidential re-election in 2012 would usher in “1,000 years of darkness”; and his endorsement of Roy Moore in 2017, as reasons that his participation would not have been all that surprising.
But Norris’ manager tells The Daily Beast, “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look alike although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.” Authorities have begun to arrest people who took part in the violent mob, which drove lawmakers from the Capitol as they worked to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.