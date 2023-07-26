Chuck Norris Settles Suit Against CBS Over ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’
RANGER DANGER
It is said that Chuck Norris does not sleep; he waits. The veteran actor bided his time for four years and finally scored a settlement against CBS and Sony Pictures over more than $30 million in Walker, Texas Ranger profits his production company was allegedly owed. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the case on Monday after both sides agreed to settle. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Norris and his company, Top Kick Productions, accused CBS and Sony of violating a clause in his contract mandating he be paid 23 percent of all Walker profits. His 2019 complaint claimed that CBS “diluted, reduced and materially breached” the contract by intentionally marketing and distributing the 200-episode series “to avoid having to pay him,” all while keeping Top Kick “in the dark” about the revenue at issue. Sony was dropped from the case last year. As of 2019, Walker had generated more than $692 million in revenue, according to Norris’ complaint.