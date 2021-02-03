Schumer and McConnell Reach Deal, Officially Giving Dems Senate Control
FEELIN’ BLUE
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have reached an agreement on governing the chamber, officially allowing Democrats to take control of committee chairmanship, after weeks of negotiation. The full Senate is expected to approve the measure later on Wednesday. As the body is split 50-50, it is up to the Vice President to split the tie on floor voters, giving Democrats the effective majority with Vice President Kamala Harris. However, the agreement was necessary in terms of operating Senate procedure. A similar agreement was passed in 2001, the last time the body was split 50-50, though that came into effect just days after new senators were sworn in—rather than a month, as Wednesday’s agreement was.