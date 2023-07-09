Chuck Schumer Asks FDA to Investigate Logan Paul’s PRIME Drink

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has found a new enemy: Logan Paul. The senator fired off a letter to the Food and Drug Administration on Sunday, according to the Associated Press, asking it to review the Paul-backed energy drink PRIME over its intense levels of caffeine. “One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage,” Schumer said. “But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.” The drink, which launched last year, has become popular among kids and Paul fans despite its caffeine levels—200 mg per 12 ounces, akin to six Coke cans. PRIME says the product is not recommended for children under 18.