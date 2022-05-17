Chuck Schumer Calls on Fox News to Stop Spreading ‘Great Replacement’ Nonsense
ENOUGH ALREADY
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has appealed to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch directly to get Fox News to stop spreading the “hateful ideology” known as the “Great Replacement” theory. The conspiracy theory—which holds that there is a plot to wipe out white Americans and has served as the inspiration of white nationalist violence—“has been injected into the mainstream thanks in large part to a dangerous amplification by your network and its anchors,” Schumer wrote in a letter revealed Tuesday. He went on to note that Fox viewers are “nearly three times more likely to believe in Great Replacement than other networks,” singling out Tucker Carlson in particular for airing the “dangerous and unfounded theory” in hundreds of episodes. The 18-year-old New York man charged with gunning down ten shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket over the weekend has been linked to an 180-page manifesto full of references to the so-called “Great Replacement.” Schumer cited that crime and several other recent mass shootings in the letter, noting it is all those gunned down in racist attacks who have to suffer because of the amplification of such a “hateful ideology.” “I implore you to immediately cease all dissemination of false white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theories on your network,” he said.