Schumer Caught on Hot Mic Worrying Over Herschel Walker’s Chances
SENIOR MOMENT
Though Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) no doubt chats regularly with President Joe Biden about midterm election strategy, rarely are his direct remarks exposed to the wider world. It happened on Thursday, though, with the majority leader taking a moment on a Syracuse tarmac to speak frankly about the Democrats’ chances in several Senate races. “The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia,” he was caught on a hot microphone telling the president. “It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker... But our early turnout in Georgia, huge. Huge.” Schumer’s assessment comes despite the fact that, in recent weeks, two women have alleged that Walker, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Republican nominee in that state, paid for them to undergo the procedure. Speaking to Biden on Thursday, Schumer also appraised the hotly contested Nevada race, saying Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) is “picking up steam” among voters. He was rosy about the Pennsylvania battle between candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz, saying their recent debate “didn’t hurt us too much.”