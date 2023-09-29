Chuck Schumer Chokes Back Tears While Honoring Dianne Feinstein
‘HERO’
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) grew emotional Friday morning as he paid tribute to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who died at home the night before. Feinstein, who had been in increasingly poor health in recent years, was the oldest sitting member of Congress when she passed away at 90. Honoring her lifetime of public service on the Senate floor, Schumer then choked back tears as he motioned toward her chamber desk. “So Dianne’s impact extended far beyond the Senate floor and far beyond politics itself, so today we grieve,” he said, his voice cracking. “We look at that desk, and we know what we have lost.” He went on to call Feinstein a “hero” who “changed the nature of the Senate,” adding that “America is a better place because of” her.