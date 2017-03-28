Chuck Schumer ‘Loses Cool’ With Trump Supporters in Restaurant ‘Scene’

Perhaps Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should remember the old adage not to discuss politics or religion at mealtimes.

And especially not in fancy restaurants.

For Schumer, who has been vocal in Washington about his problems with President Trump, has reportedly been taking his beef with Trump out of the strictly political arena.

Schumer allegedly “caused a scene” at smart Upper East Side Manhattan restaurant Sette Mezzo when, according to Page Six, he began “yelling” at a connected Trump supporter that the president is “a liar.”

Witnesses said that prior to losing his cool, Schumer was dining quietly with friends.

But then he encountered Joseph A. Califano Jr.—the former U.S. secretary of health, education and welfare under President Jimmy Carter—and his wife, Hilary.

Page Six says Schumer was apparently “incensed” that Hilary had voted for Trump, even though her husband is a well-known Democrat.

A witness told Page Six: “They are a highly respected couple, and Schumer made a scene, yelling, ‘She voted for Trump!’ The Califanos left the restaurant, but Schumer followed them outside.”

The column claims Schumer continued berating the couple on the sidewalk, saying: “How could you vote for Trump? He’s a liar!”

Hilary appeared to confirm the confrontation, telling Page Six, “Sen. Schumer was really rude... He’s our senator, and I don’t really like him. Yes, I voted for Trump. Schumer joined us outside and he told me Trump was a liar. I should have told him that Hillary Clinton was a liar, but I was so surprised I didn’t say anything.”

However, Page Six also quotes a spokesman for Schumer who attempted to play down the encounter, remarking, “[He] and his wife ate at the café on Sunday, engaging in unremarkable conversation with patrons who approached their table. There were no heated exchanges with ‎anyone.”