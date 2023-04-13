Chuck Schumer Plans to Crack Down on Runaway AI: Report
MAN VS. MACHINE
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has started working towards introducing legislation to regulate artificial intelligence systems over concerns about the potential threats posed by the rapidly accelerating technology, according to a report. Schumer is currently leading lawmakers’ efforts to come up with possible guardrails that would ensure “responsible AI,” a source briefed on the matter told Axios. The proposed regulations may include forcing companies to disclose their data sources, explain how their technology creates its responses, and impose stringent ethical boundaries. Schumer’s proposals come after thousands of tech experts signed an open letter last month calling for a six-month pause in the development of “giant AI experiments” to allow time for safety protocols to be drawn up.