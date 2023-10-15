Chuck Schumer Rushed to Shelter During Hamas Rocket Attack in Tel Aviv
TAKING COVER
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Sunday that he and a Congressional delegation to Israel he was leading had their lunch interrupted by a Hamas rocket attack—and that the entire group was rushed to a shelter until the smoke cleared. The rockets delayed the group’s press conference, Schumer added. He is currently in Israel along with Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah), meeting with leaders and families of victims. Schumer wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, advocating that the U.S. provide Israel “the support required to defend itself.” “We also experienced what Israelis experience almost every day,” he said in the press conference, commenting on his experience fleeing the rocket attack.