Politics

Chuck Schumer Strikes Back in Bitter Dem Civil War Over Trump

NO THANKS

He also said his vote to keep the government open was one of “conviction.”

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Kent Nishimura/Getty
Corbin Bolies

Corbin Bolies

Media Reporter

CorbinBolies

corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsTrump Claims He Didn’t Sign Deportation Order He Definitely Signed
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsMagic Mike Swears Off ‘Fat Roles’
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsCNN Host Says Trump Doesn’t ‘Really Do Much’ Before Noon
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsPetulant Trump Demands Groveling From Governor Who Stood Up to Him
Liam Archacki
U.S. NewsScott Peterson’s Pickleball Attacker: ‘It Was God’s Plan’
Catherine Bouris