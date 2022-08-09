Chuck Schumer Thinks This Is the Reason Manchin Flipped

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer got fellow Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to do something few have done before: vote along Democratic Party lines. Some are calling it the Manchin-Schumer bill, and even Schumer wasn’t sure it would happen until the end.

“He has different views on a lot of things, and when he backed out the week before, well, as he said it, we let the dogs loose,” Schumer explains on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast.

So what nudged Manchin in their favor? Schumer thinks his colleague’s decision came down to climate change guilt he didn’t want to live with.

“People were saying, ‘Joe Manchin, you could be the one person who’s standing in the way of dealing with global warming. And if you don’t, you could be the person who destroyed the globe. And he felt that. He felt that,” says Schumer.

Chuck also tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast why his flip phone is his secret weapon, how he is the opposite of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and about his plans to bring back an insulin cap bill in September.

“We needed 10 Republicans, we only got seven. I’m gonna bring that back in September. They’re gonna feel the heat and I’m hopeful we can get in done, but they’re gonna feel the heat,” he says.

Later on the episode, Daily Beast politics editor Matt Fuller also breaks down the insulin debate as well as the new “Dark Brandon” meme about President Joe Biden that even the White House has embraced.

Plus! Molly and co-host Andy Levy go after Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for crying about Alex Jones being a victim and why the current behavior of former President Donald Trump is actually pretty scary.

