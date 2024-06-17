Chuck Schumer’s Father’s Day Grill Post Goes Up in Flames

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) found himself feeling the heat over the weekend with a Father’s Day barbecue post that was mercilessly skewered online.

“Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!” Schumer wrote in a caption on the X post, which has since been deleted.

It appears to have been taken down after other social media users roasted one particularly unpalatable detail in the photo Schumer seemingly didn’t spot before he included it in his post.

The image, which Mediaite preserved, shows a smiling Schumer raising a burger on a spatula. But it also appears to show cheese on top of one of the patties on the grill that was still raw.

Cue the inevitable online flaming: