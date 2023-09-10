Chuck Todd Gets Big Hug From Daughter After Signing Off ‘Meet the Press’
GOOD LUCK CHUCK
After handing off the moderator's chair to Kristen Welker on Sunday morning, NBC’s Chuck Todd signed off his final broadcast as Meet the Press anchor with a message to viewers. “For nearly a decade, I've had the honor of helping to explain America to Washington and Washington to America,” he said. “And it’s that education piece that I’m hanging my hat on for the rest of my professional life.” Todd, who took over for David Gregory in 2014, then delivered the show’s famous tagline: “If it's Sunday, it's Meet the Press.” As the end credits rolled, Todd and Welker suddenly motioned to someone off-screen to join them on set. Turns out it was Todd’s daughter Margaret, who suddenly ran over to the anchor’s desk to give her father a big hug as Welker cheered and the broadcast faded out. NBC announced in June that Welker would be replacing Todd as Meet the Press moderator. Todd, meanwhile, was named NBC News’ chief political analyst and will continue producing his two podcasts for the network.