Cops Focus on Abandoned Golf Course in Search for Missing California Mom
WHERE IS SHE?
More than four months after California mom Maya Millete vanished from her Chula Vista home, police are focusing their search on an abandoned golf course. Investigators provided an update on the case late Wednesday, saying they were searching the overgrown golf course, located near Millete’s home, “based on investigative leads.” Millete stopped replying to family members’ texts in early January, and her husband told them she had left the house following an argument. It has since emerged that Millete, a defense contractor at Naval Base San Diego, was scheduled to meet with a divorce lawyer on the day she was last seen. A gun violence restraining order was recently served on Larry Millete, a Navy vet, after he was found to be in possession of a large cache of illegal weapons. He has not been named a suspect in the disappearance.