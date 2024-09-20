Married Pastor, 73, Fired From Church Over ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

A 73-year-old married pastor has been fired from his Texas church after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship.”

Steven J. Lawson, a father of four, parted ways with the Trinity Bible Church in Dallas after informing elders about the unnamed woman, the house of worship said in a statement.

The church has not revealed any further details about its reasons for axing the prominent figure in evangelicalism and author of 28 books, including one titled The Moment of Truth.

Lawson has been married to his wife, Anne, for 40 years and they have three adult sons and a daughter. He was removed from his role as lead preacher “effective immediately,” church officials said.

“The elders at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas regretfully announce that effective immediately, Steven J. Lawson has been removed indefinitely from all ministry activities at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas,” the statement continued.

“Several days ago, the elders at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas were informed by Steve Lawson of an inappropriate relationship that he has had with a woman. The elders have met with Steve and will continue to come alongside him and pray for him with the ultimate goal of his personal repentance. Steve will no longer be compensated by Trinity Bible Church of Dallas.

“In light of this, may we be reminded that we are ALL sinners, and Jesus Christ came into the world to save sinners - and Christ remains Head of His Church, which is bigger than any fallen man."

Lawson was also the founder and president of OnePassion Ministries. The organization’s website has posted a statement saying that he has resigned from all his duties after he “confessed to the board that he has had an inappropriate relationship with a woman, a sin that has disqualified him from ministry.”

The statement adds that the pastor “regrets the damage he has caused to his family, the church, the reputation of OnePassion Ministries, and most of all Jesus Christ.”