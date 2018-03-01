Church’s AR-15-Filled Ceremony Sparks Fear at Nearby School

A Pennsylvania elementary school canceled classes Wednesday as a nearby church held a ceremony attended by hundreds of couples clutching AR-15s while they renewed wedding vows. The church, World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, had encouraged couples to bring the weapons because they view the AR-15 as a symbol of the “rod of iron” referenced in the biblical book of Revelation. While protesters gathered outside to condemn the ceremony, Rev. Sean Moon called on worshippers to pray for “a kingdom of peace police and peace militia” in which citizens can protect each other through the right to bear arms “given to them by almighty God.” The weapons were reportedly checked at the door to ensure they were unloaded, but that did little to alleviate fears in the community, with the Wallenpaupack Area School District opting to move students to other campuses. Worshippers who attended the ceremony reportedly saw it as a way to double down on defending the Second Amendment. One attendee, Sreymom Ouk, told the Associated Press her AR-15 represents her right to defend against “sickos and evil psychopaths.”
