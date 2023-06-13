CIA Confronted Ukraine Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plan: Report
DEEP SEA DESTRUCTION
A new report alleges that the CIA warned Ukraine not to blow up Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline after the spy agency learned of the Ukrainian military’s high-level sabotage plan. According to The Wall Street Journal, the CIA sent a message in June—three months before a series of explosions knocked out the pipelines—to warn the Ukrainians not to carry out such an attack. The CIA’s knowledge of a Ukrainian plan to take out the vital Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline before its destruction came to light last week in yet another revelation from the damaging Discord intelligence leaks. Officials told the Journal that the alleged Ukrainian plot, which was shared by Dutch intelligence, raised alarms in the CIA, and the agency quickly notified its allies. But the agency also doubted whether Ukraine could pull off such a feat. Ukraine continues to deny it launched the attack on the pipeline.