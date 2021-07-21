CIA Taps Official Who Led Bin Laden Hunt to Investigate ‘Havana Syndrome’
EXPERTS ON DECK
CIA Director William Burns has picked one of the agency’s top officials from its hunt for Osama Bin Laden to examine the cause of the mysterious “Havana syndrome.” The official, whose name has not been disclosed, will lead a task force to determine who is responsible for the bizarre illness, which has plagued dozens of officials with severe headaches, dizziness, and brain fog. The task force will be comprised of officials across the agency, including intelligence analysts, spies, and doctors, an official told The Wall Street Journal. "Bin Laden, you could argue, was easier—we knew what the target was,” the official said.
The illness, which was first reported by U.S. diplomats in Havana in 2016, is supposedly caused by a directed energy attack, according to a December report from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Some current and former officials suspect Russia to be the culprit, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attacks.