CIA Admits Covering Up Oswald Links Before JFK Assassination
The CIA has dropped a bombshell report admitting the agency had monitored former President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, before he gunned Kennedy down. CIA agent George Joannides—who specialized in psychological warfare and directed a group called the Cuban Student Directorate—had contact with Oswald in the months before the Dallas tragedy, according to never-before-seen documents released Thursday. The CIA lied for decades about Joannides’ role in the Kennedy case, claiming that it had nothing to do with the Cuban Student Directorate. It also denied that Joannides went under the alias “Howard,” but a CIA memo from January 17, 1963, shows that Joannides was indeed instructed to adopt the alias “Howard Gebler” and obtain a fake driver’s license. “The cover story for Joannides is officially dead,” assassination expert Jefferson Morley told Axios. “This is a big deal. The CIA is changing its tune on Lee Harvey Oswald.” The files were released to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to disclose all documents about the former president’s death.