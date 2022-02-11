CIA Runs a Secret Data-Collecting Operation, Senators Say
The CIA has maintained a secret database full of Americans’ data, and two Democratic senators want the agency to reveal more about it. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) sent a letter to the agency last year urging it to disclose more about the program and the data it collects, arguing that the program runs “outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection.” The letter, which was sent in April, was part of a batch of newly declassified documents detailing some of the CIA’s efforts, though many of them were heavily redacted. The agency declined to reveal more details in a statement to the Associated Press, though it said it was committed to transparency. “CIA recognizes and takes very seriously our obligation to respect the privacy and civil liberties of U.S. persons in the conduct of our vital national security mission,” Kristi Scott, the agency’s privacy and civil liberties officer, said.