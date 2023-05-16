CIA Says Its Russian Spy-Recruiting Campaign Is Working
MAKING CONTACT
CIA officials revealed Tuesday that the agency’s efforts to recruit disaffected Russians to spy for the U.S. are “resulting in contact.” Some Russians have responded, a source involved with the outreach told The Wall Street Journal, to this months-long effort by the CIA and FBI to enlist Russians angered by President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. At least 500,000 Russians have fled the country since the invasion began. “We’re looking around the world for Russians who are as disgusted with that as we are,” David Marlowe, CIA Deputy Director of Operations, said in November. Thus far, the campaign has been largely social media based. A new video produced by the CIA was posted to multiple social media platforms Monday, in which Russians are urged to “securely” contact the agency with information. “The people around you may not want to hear the truth,” the video says in Russian. “We do. You aren’t powerless. Connect with us securely.”