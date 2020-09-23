CIA Sending Less and Less Intelligence on Russia to Trump’s Desk, Says Report
IN THE DARK
The CIA has made it more difficult for intelligence about Russia to reach the White House, Politico reports, and some officials are concerned that the information flow is being cut off to prevent President Donald Trump from erupting in fits of rage. Politico cited nine unnamed current and former CIA officials who claimed that Director Gina Haspel has become reluctant to send Russia-related intel reports to Trump’s desk. Four of them said the change means less information on Russia has reached the White House. One official said Haspel was being “more precise, and airtight” because she knows Russia-related intel will go under a microscope, but others said Trump’s sensitivity around Russia means that they hesitate to raise it. A CIA spokesperson said any suggestion that Haspel’s decision-making is politically motivated is “misguided.”