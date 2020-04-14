CIA Warned Employees That Trump-Touted Drug Could Cause Sudden Death
The CIA told employees that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug touted by President Trump as a possible treatment for the coronavirus, could lead to serious side effects, including sudden death. The guidance was featured on a CIA website specifically for employees in late March, about a week after Trump first publicly suggested that the drug could be a “game changer” in the battle against COVID-19. “At this point, the drug is not recommended to be used by patients except by medical professionals prescribing it as part of ongoing investigational studies. There are potentially significant side effects, including sudden cardiac death, associated with hydroxychloroquine and its individual use in patients need to be carefully selected and monitored by a health care professional,” the website read in a question-and-answer section. “Please do not obtain this medication on your own.”