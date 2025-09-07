Cillian Murphy’s Hilarious Reaction to Viral Rumors

Cheat Sheet
1
‘White Lotus’ Composer Who Dramatically Quit Just Scored an Emmy
AWKWARD
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.07.25 12:39AM EDT 
Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The White Lotus composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer just scored big at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, despite a massive falling out with show creator Mike White. De Veer won the Emmy for Best Original Main Title for his work on the show, having previously won three other Emmys for his work on the main title music and the show’s score. The composer announced in April, days before the season three finale, that he would not be returning for the show’s fourth season, reportedly due to repeated creative clashes with White. The show’s creator fired back, calling de Veer’s decision to talk to The New York Times about the decision days before the finale “kind of a b---h move.” The show’s executive producer also joined in, calling de Veer a “f---ing asshole” and revealing how hurt both he and White were by the collapse of their relationship with de Veer. The White Lotus, which has previously won 16 Emmy Awards, received 23 nominations for its third season. While the Creative Arts Emmys are held this weekend, the Primetime Emmy Awards, where The White Lotus will compete for Outstanding Drama Series, will take place next weekend.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

2
Oscar Nominee Likens On-Set Chemistry to an ‘Orgy’
ROOM FOR ONE MORE?
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.06.25 11:17PM EDT 
Josh Brolin
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Oscar nominee and star of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Josh Brolin joked at a Saturday Q&A that the chemistry on set was so intense ”it was an orgy.” The film, the third in the Knives Out franchise, stars Brolin alongside Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis and Kerry Washington, as well as returning star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, followed by a Q&A with director Rian Johnson and much of the cast. During the Q&A, Glenn Close said of their experience filming, “We just became this wonderful ensemble company. And we kept each other company through the whole shoot.” She continued, “We were always in our tent laughing, sleeping, reading, getting to know each other. It’s one of the great gifts to have such an intense experience with people who you know will be your dear friends for the rest of your life.” Wake Up Dead Man will be released in theaters on November 26, and on Netflix on December 12.

Read it at EW

3

Cillian Murphy’s Hilarious Reaction to Viral Rumors

🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.06.25 11:32PM EDT 
Cillian Murphy
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

We officially have confirmation that Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy is aware of the fact that everybody suspected he was the emaciated zombie spotted in the trailer for 28 Years Later, the third film in the 28 Days Later franchise that kickstarted Murphy’s career more than two decades ago. Having finally seen the movie this summer, we now know that the zombie was just a random zombie and not Murphy’s Jim, and the actor has finally weighed in on the rumor that took the internet by storm last year. In an interview with The Observer, Murphy revealed that his son “made sure” to show him what people were saying about how much the zombie resembled him. “That’s great people think I look like a zombie cadaver,” he said sardonically. “It’s very flattering.” While Murphy did not appear in 28 Years Later, he did serve as an executive producer, and he will be appearing in a minor role in Nia DeCosta’s upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. He will also be returning for a larger role in the as-yet-untitled third installment in the sequel trilogy.

Read it at The Observer

4
Hegesth Reads From Notes in Awkward ‘Department of War’ Promo Video
WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR?
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.07.25 12:12AM EDT 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to rename the Department of Defense the "Department of War", in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to rename the Department of Defense the "Department of War", in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Brian Snyder/REUTERS

With the Department of Defense now identifying itself as the “Department of War,” President Donald Trump shared a new video featuring an awkwardly rebranded “War Secretary” Pete Hegesth reeling off generic statements about just how tough the department will be. In the video, which Trump posted to Truth Social, Hegseth glances at a script while informing Americans of the reasoning behind the rebrand. “This name change is not just about renaming, it’s about restoring,” Hegseth said. “It’s going to fight to win, not not to lose. We’re going to go on offense, not just on defense.” Trump signed an executive order on Friday slapping the Department of Defense with its new name. However, the president does not actually have the power to officially rename a government department, making the Department of War a secondary title. Arguing that the name change will “set the tone for this country,” Hegseth concluded with a corporate-style sign-off: “America first, peace through strength, brought to you by the War Department.”

Read it at Truth Social

5
RFK Jr. Earns Brutal New Nickname
BURN
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.06.25 3:46AM EDT 
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Department of Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has earned himself a brutal new nickname following his car-crash Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday. After appearing particularly tanned this week, social media users have dubbed RFK Jr. “Microwaved Mel Gibson.” Noting his similarity to the Braveheart actor, X users even photoshopped RFK Jr.’s face over the 1995 film’s poster with a tagline riffing on the original: “What kind of man would defy a vaccine?” Both Gibson and Kennedy are MAGA-affiliated, with the former being named a special ambassador to Hollywood by President Donald Trump in January. The Health Secretary’s love for tanning booths is well-known, prompting medical experts to criticize the hypocrisy of using devices that are known to cause premature aging and increase the chance of skin cancers. During the Thursday hearing, RFK Jr. was skewered over his anti-vax and conspiratorial health beliefs. Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia went hardest when summing up his line of questioning with the rhetorical “How can you be that ignorant?”

Read it at The Daily Mail

6
HR Manager on Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Is Getting Divorced
UP IN FLAMES
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.06.25 4:16PM EDT 
Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron and Kristin Cabot, who is Astronomer’s “Chief People Officer.”
TikTok

The human resource manager who was famously captured on a Coldplay concert kiss cam with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron this summer has filed for divorce from her husband, according to the Daily Mail. Kristin Cabot, 52, reportedly filed for divorce last month in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she had been living with her 60-year-old spouse, Andrew Cabot. Both Byron and Cabot were married to other people when they were caught canoodling on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert in July. Byron, 50, stepped down as Astronomer’s chief executive after the ordeal, and Kristin Cabot exited the company shortly after. The then-colleagues’ viral moment, in which they failed miserably to conceal their faces from the camera that projected their images onto a big screen, occurred when Andrew Cabot, himself the CEO of “Privateer Rum,” was on a work trip in Japan, the New York Post reported. Neither Kristin Cabot nor Byron has spoken publicly about what went down over the summer, but the latter’s wife had wiped the surname “Byron” from her social media accounts before ultimately taking them down entirely.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Breaks Record at Auction
MAY THE FUNDS BE WITH YOU
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.06.25 11:10AM EDT 
The screen-matched lightsaber prop, used by the character "Darth Vader" in the Star Wars films "The Empire Strikes Back and "Return Of The Jedi."
The iconic space opera villain’s lethal red laser-sword just became the most expensive piece of Star Wars memorabilia ever sold. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Darth Vader’s devil-red lightsaber just became the most expensive piece of Star Wars memorabilia after selling for an eye-watering $3.6 million at auction on Thursday. Auction house Propstore had estimated the item, just one among some 433 pieces of film & TV memorabilia up for grabs at this week’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, would fetch between $1 million and $3 million. “To see a Star Wars lightsaber—a symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas—become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special,” Propstore COO Brandon Alinger said. Though the buyer has not been identified, the amount is almost $1 million over the previous record sum paid for a franchise memento, with another fan having shelled out $2.7 million for a full-scale model of mischievous droid R2D2. It also dwarfs the previous lightsaber-sale record, with protagonist Luke Skywalker’s green-tinted weapon fetching only $450,000 in 2017.

Read it at The Hill

8
Gavin Newsom Is Back to Trolling His Favorite Trump Acolyte
MILLER TIME
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.06.25 1:27AM EDT 
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken aim at senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller once more, this time revealing that his office is “giving serious thought” to taking away Miller’s California residency. “He is not a great American, and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!” Newsom wrote in a Friday evening tweet. Accompanying the post was a photo of Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter franchise, who Newsom has compared Miller to in the past, as well as Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine. Newsom has zeroed in on Miller, considered the architect behind the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crackdown, before, labelling him a “fascist c--k”, and, last week, calling him “shrill” and asking him to stop yelling. Miller, who was raised in Santa Monica by liberal parents, has been denounced by many of his fellow Angelenos, with protestors bearing signs that read ”Santa Monica apologizes for Stephen Miller" and “Stephen Miller, who raised you?” at this summer’s ‘No Kings Day’ protests in Los Angeles.

Read it at X

9
Rock Star Dead at 78 After Brief Illness
RIP
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.05.25 5:36PM EDT 
Mark Volman
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Mark Volman, founder of the band behind the 1967 hit song “Happy Together,” has died after a brief and sudden illness, Variety reports. He was 78. Volman grew up in a suburb of Los Angeles in the 1950s and early 1960s, falling in love with music at a young age. Soon after graduating high school in 1965, Volman got together with his friend and founded The Turtles, the band that would top charts two years later with their lush, reverb-heavy rock song, on which Volman sang harmony. “Happy Together” became one of the most-performed songs of the 20th century, often without Volman and Kaylan’s permission, leading to messy legal battles. The one-hit-wonder band broke up in 1970, leading Volman and Kaylan to form the duo Flo & Eddie, touring with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention and making tracks for other rock bands, including T.Rex and Bruce Springsteen. Volman earned his bachelor’s degree in his forties, graduating as valedictorian, and completed an MFA in 1999. Before he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020, Volman taught music business college courses in Nashville. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Read it at Variety

10
‘Bats**t Crazy’ Hilaria Baldwin Saved Husband‘s Life
IT’S COMPLICATED
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.05.25 8:28PM EDT 
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter Ireland has credited her “bats--t” crazy stepmother Hilaria with saving her father’s life in a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of Hilaria’s debut on Dancing with the Stars. “I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised,” Baldwin wrote about her stepmom, before going on to describe her as “loyal to a fault” and “eccentric and totally bat sh-t crazy (in a fun way)” before adding that she “saved my dad’s life.” “She recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She’s taught him... that it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself,” she wrote. “Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do.” Alec and Ireland’s relationship made headlines in 2007 after a voicemail of Alec calling his 11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” was leaked to the press. He has since apologized, and the pair even appear comfortable joking about it, with Ireland even gifting him a pig-shaped grill for Father’s Day.

Read it at Instagram

