Ohio High School Students Disciplined for Racist Jim Crow Drinking Fountain Signs
‘TASTELESS AND HURTFUL’
Students at a high school near Cincinnati were punished by administrators for hanging “Whites Only” and “Blacks Only” signs above water fountains. Officials at Colerain High School launched an investigation earlier this month and found that the signs were hung for about 30 seconds for a picture to be taken. Parents became outraged as the photo began circulating online, with some calling it a hate crime, The Washington Post reports. In a statement addressing the incident, officials said, “Those who participated in this tasteless and hurtful act have been issued significant disciplinary actions.” Administrators also said that any student found to have circulated the picture will face consequences, adding: “We will not stand for intolerance of any kind.” The Post reports that 1,730 students attend Colerain; 50 percent are White, while 30 percent are Black.