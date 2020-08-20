‘I Failed You’: Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Apologizes for Homophobic Slur

Read it at The Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman issued a public apology for using a homophobic slur on air Wednesday night while reporting on a Reds versus Kansas City Royals double header. In an opinion piece for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Brennaman stated he would never again use the word and said he had not known prior to Wednesday the meaning and hatred behind the word. “To the LGBTQ+ community—I am truly and deeply sorry,” Brennaman wrote. “You should never be denigrated with crude and hateful language. I failed you, and I cannot say enough how sorry I am.” Brennaman, who was suspended over the incident, said he would be participating in diversity, equity, and inclusion training.