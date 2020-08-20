Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Caught on Hot Mic Using Homophobic Slur

Read it at Twitter
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Tom Brennaman was caught using a homophobic slur during the second game in a Reds versus Kansas City Royals double header Wednesday evening. Brennaman, who was apparently unaware that his microphone was hot, was heard saying “one of the f*g capitals of the world.” The context of the phrase was not picked up in the recording. Brennaman continued to report on the second game of the series after videos with his offensive comment began to spread on social media.