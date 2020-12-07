‘Cinderella,’ ‘B.A.P.S.’ Actress Natalie Desselle Reid Dies at 53
‘DECIMATED’
Natalie Desselle Reid, the beloved and prolific comedic actress who starred in such films as B.A.P.S., the Brandy-starring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and How to Be a Player, has died at the age of 53 from colon cancer. A family member tells TMZ that Reid, who had kept her health condition private, was diagnosed earlier this year. She died surrounded by family.
Actress Holly Robinson Peete shared the news Monday afternoon, writing, “Just absolutely decimated by this news... I got to know [Reid] when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband.”
Peete’s mother, Dolores Robinson, shared a statement of her own about managing Reid’s career. “Natalie was a bright light,” Robinson wrote. “She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family.”