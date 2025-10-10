Cindy McCain, 71, Suffers Stroke

Cindy McCain, who heads the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), is recovering at a hospital in Italy after suffering a mild stroke this week, the organization announced. The 71-year-old widow of the late Senator John McCain is said to be recovering “well” and is waiting to travel back to her home in Arizona, where she is expected to make a full recovery. “I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received,” said McCain in a statement. “My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care.” McCain, a lifelong Republican, broke with the party to endorse Biden for president in 2020, earning her the ire of MAGA. At the U.N., she is recognized as a leading voice on the global hunger crisis, particularly after her response to the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine. In her statement, McCain expressed “full confidence” in her team’s ability to continue delivering “urgently needed food assistance” to over 100 million people across 87 countries during her absence. “The fight against hunger has never been more critical,” she said, adding she looks forward to “being back in the field soon.” McCain previously suffered a minor stroke back in 2004, but made a swift recovery.