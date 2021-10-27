CHEAT SHEET
Cindy McCain and Ted Kennedy’s Widow Confirmed as Ambassadors
The Senate confirmed Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, and Victoria Reggie Kennedy, widow of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, to ambassadorships on Tuesday. McCain will serve as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.’s Agencies for Food and Agriculture, and Kennedy will serve as the ambassador to Austria. McCain, who endorsed Joe Biden for president, told People, “I’m honored to be asked by the president to represent the United States in a global effort to address one of the greatest challenges to human dignity.” Former Sen. Jeff Flake and ex-Attorney General of New Mexico Tom Udall were also confirmed to ambassadorships, Flake to Turkey and Udall to New Zealand.